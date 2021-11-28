Nov. 29, 2021 -- The new Omicron coronavirus variant, which has been detected in several countries in recent days, will spread widely across the world and inevitably reach the U.S., Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Monday.

“Obviously, we’re on high alert,” he said on Good Morning America.

“It’s inevitable that, sooner or later, it’s going to spread widely because it has at least the molecular characteristics of being highly transmissible,” he said. “Even though there are a lot of things about it that we do not know but will be able to ascertain in the next week or two.”

Despite the unknowns, Fauci said, vaccinated people seem to be faring better against the new variant than unvaccinated people. Those who have received booster doses appear to be doing even better.

“I would strongly suggest you get boosted now and not wait for the next iteration of [the vaccine], which we may not even need,” he said. “The pharmaceutical companies are preparing to make a specific booster for [the Omicron variant], but we may not need that.”