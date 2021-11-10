Nov. 30, 2021 -- When skies were blue and air pollution was reduced during stay-at-home lockdowns at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were fewer severe heart attacks in the United States, a new study suggests.

The researchers examined air pollution levels and numbers of severe heart attacks reported by emergency medical service personnel in 29 U.S. states, from January 2019 through April 2020.

This included about 2 weeks when many states issued stay-at-home orders after the World Health Organization declared that COVID-19 was a pandemic in March 2020.

During lockdowns, there were hardly any vehicles on the roads or planes in the skies, so exhaust emissions plummeted.

More specifically, there were fewer tiny particles in the air -- also called particulate matter -- that are less than 2.5 micrometers wide.

In this study, each 10 µg/m3 drop in levels of this size of particulate matter was associated with a 6% reduction in severe heart attacks, after correcting for the census district, day of the week, month, and year. (The term “µg/m3” refers to the concentration of air pollutants. It stands for micrograms, or one-millionth of a gram, per cubic meter of air.)