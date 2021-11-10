Nov. 29, 2021 -- Talking about dread diseases might not be your idea of fun holiday conversation, but Lydia Kang, MD, co-author of Patient Zero: A Curious History of the World’s Worst Diseases, thinks it should be.

After all, we’re in the middle of a pandemic, and this isn’t the first time we’ve faced a pathogen. We sat down with Kang, a primary care doctor in Omaha, NE, to find out what inspired her to write this book, which includes the compelling human stories behind such outbreaks as smallpox, bubonic plague, polio, HIV, and COVID-19, and why it’s a must-read.

WebMD: It must have been surreal to write a book about scary diseases during a pandemic.

Kang: When my co-author, Nate Pedersen, and I decided to write the book, it was pre-pandemic. Then something started to percolate in Wuhan, and we thought, “Maybe this will end up in the book.” We had no idea it was going to become a global pandemic.