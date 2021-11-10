Nov. 30, 2021 -- Your smartwatch or fitness tracker lets you know how many steps you’ve taken, how much sleep you got, and what your peak heart rate was during that morning workout. What if it could tell you when you’ve been infected with COVID-19 before you notice any symptoms?

That’s exactly what a group of researchers hoped would happen when they tested a real-time COVID-19 infection alerting system that relied on the data that smartwatches and activity monitor wearables can collect. The system they built detected 80% of pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic infections, according to a recent study published in Nature Medicine.

The study involved more than 3,300 adults ages 18-80 who installed the researchers’ app, called MyPHD, on their Android or Apple devices. The app collected data from the wearables they already had and transferred it to a secure cloud server where the researchers could analyze the data. The wearables included Fitbits, Apple Watches, Garmin devices, and other gadgets that were compatible with either Apple’s HealthKit or the Google Fit platforms.