Dec. 2, 2021 -- Private insurers will soon be required to reimburse people enrolled in their plans for the cost of at-home, rapid COVID-19 tests, and mask mandates will be extended for air, rail and bus travelers through at least mid-March.

The measures are part of a suite of new actions President Joe Biden is expected to announce later today in the wake of the arrival of the Omicron variant in the U.S.. The White House’s initiatives are designed to fight an expected winter surge of COVID-19 infections, according to sources familiar with the president’s plans.

At about $24 per package, rapid COVID-19 testing remains prohibitively expensive for many, even after a promise to bring the tests to Americans at a wholesale cost.

Other countries have rapid tests available for free or about $1 per test, and many experts say more frequent use of rapid tests could help stop transmission of COVID-19 virus.

About 150 million Americans would be eligible for reimbursement for rapid tests through their insurance plans.