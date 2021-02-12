Dec. 2, 2021 -- South Africa’s COVID-19 cases almost doubled within 24 hours, jumping from a reported 4,300 new cases on Tuesday to 8,500 new daily cases on Wednesday, according to the BBC.

Health officials have confirmed that the new Omicron variant has become the dominant coronavirus strain in South Africa and is driving a sharp increase in new infections.

“There is a possibility that really, we’re going to be seeing a serious doubling or tripling of the cases as we move along or as the week unfolds,” Nicksy Gumede-Moeletsi, PhD, a regional virologist for the World Health Organization, told The Associated Press.

“There is a possibility that we are going to see a vast increase in the number of cases being identified in South Africa,” she said.

In early November, the country reported 200 to 300 new cases per day and had a 1% positivity rate. But cases began to increase quickly in mid-November, and Wednesday’s positivity rate reached 16.5%, the AP reported.