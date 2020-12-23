Dec. 13, 2021 -- A new robot that can spot two or more people standing within 6 feet of each other could play an important role in maintaining social distancing requirements during the current or a future pandemic. The robot located, approached, and notified groups of two to six people who were standing too near each other to move apart in early testing. The COVID Surveillance robot (CS-robot) discreetly uses an on-screen message to alert people who are too close together. The technology, developed by University of Maryland researchers, also features a thermal camera that can help detect someone hotter than others who might have a fever. The robot can then notify health or security personnel. The study was published Dec. 1 in PLOS One.

An Element of Surprise? How the public might react to a robot referee remains unknown. "We have mostly tested in our lab and buildings and a few public events," said senior study author Dinesh Manocha, PhD. "Many times, humans are surprised when they see a robot moving around them or displaying such messages. Such kind of robots have not been deployed widely, so it is hard to guess public perception to use of such robots," said Manocha, a professor of computer science and electrical and computer engineering at the University of Maryland in College Park.