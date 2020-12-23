Dec. 15, 2021 -- 'Tis the season -- again -- for holiday travel and get-togethers with friends and family amid the challenges of a global pandemic. Yes, personal and public protection measures remain essential, but that doesn't mean you have to be a Scrooge about traveling and spending time with loved ones. You can still enjoy gatherings and other holiday traditions if you prepare, remain patient, and remember to consider the comfort level of others, infectious disease experts said at a media briefing Wednesday sponsored by the Infectious Diseases Society of America. "Here's my practical advice for this holiday season … try to match up the risk reduction practices that you can sustain with the activities that you feel are going to sustain you," said Joshua Barocas, MD, an associate professor of medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Aurora. Consider layering protections such as masks, testing, moving activities outdoors, and more -- adjusting what you do based on how risky each situation is.

"Ultimately, the higher the risk situation, the more personal protection you need to keep yourself healthy -- and the lower the risk situation, the less mitigation you need," said Barocas, who is also an Infectious Diseases Society member. The multi-layered approach is particularly important as uncertainty about the Omicron variant circulates across the U.S. Facts about Omicron are still limited, he said. "But what we do know is that this variant does appear to transmit more rapidly. “Its severity is truthfully yet unknown. But here we are," said Barocas. "We're all sort of waiting to see how this all unfolds," Romney M. Humphries, PhD, said during the briefing. "Many of us are a little concerned, obviously, just to see exactly what the data” shows about how severe Omicron is and how well it can evade vaccines.