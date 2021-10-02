Dec. 22, 2021 -- Amid rising cases of the contagious Omicron variant, family members should test for COVID-19 before gathering for the holidays even if everyone who attends is vaccinated and boosted, says CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD.

“You’ve heard me say before: We know what works against COVID-19, and it’s critically important we implement our proven multilayer prevention strategies,” Walensky said at a White House briefing on Wednesday. “Get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial and high-risk community transmission, and take a test before you gather.”

The Omicron variant skyrocketed from 3% of COVID-19 cases in the United States to 73% in a week, the CDC reported.

Walensky said that number has grown to around 90% in some Eastern Atlantic states, parts of the Midwest, the South, and Northern Pacific states.

The rapid increase in domestic cases mirrors what health authorities have seen worldwide, with Walensky noting that the speed of transmission is as expected. Given that, the widespread nature of the Omicron variant means a potentially dangerous holiday season that should be approached with caution, she said, and the most important thing is that people gathering take as many precautions as possible.