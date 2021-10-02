Dec. 22, 2021 -- Amid rising cases of the contagious Omicron variant, family members should test for COVID-19 before gathering for the holidays even if everyone who attends is vaccinated and boosted, says CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD.
“You’ve heard me say before: We know what works against COVID-19, and it’s critically important we implement our proven multilayer prevention strategies,” Walensky said at a White House briefing on Wednesday. “Get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial and high-risk community transmission, and take a test before you gather.”
The Omicron variant skyrocketed from 3% of COVID-19 cases in the United States to 73% in a week, the CDC reported.
Walensky said that number has grown to around 90% in some Eastern Atlantic states, parts of the Midwest, the South, and Northern Pacific states.
The rapid increase in domestic cases mirrors what health authorities have seen worldwide, with Walensky noting that the speed of transmission is as expected. Given that, the widespread nature of the Omicron variant means a potentially dangerous holiday season that should be approached with caution, she said, and the most important thing is that people gathering take as many precautions as possible.
[MUSIC PLAYING]
SPEAKER: How does a COVID-19
mRNA vaccine work?
COVID vaccines are now
available.
Some of the COVID-19 vaccines
are mRNA vaccines, but what does
this mean?
mRNA vaccines are
different from traditional
vaccines.
mRNA vaccines don't expose you
to any real virus instead,
they're made with messenger
Ribonucleic Acid or mRNA.
This is a type of molecule that
gives instructions to the cell
for how to make different kinds
of proteins.
mRNA molecules are
a natural part of our cells
and how our bodies work.
Researchers have been working
with mRNA vaccines
for many years.
They are made more easily
and safely in a lab
than a vaccine that uses
a virus.
Because of this they can also
be made faster.
The COVID-19 mRNA vaccines
have passed many tests in labs
and in thousands of people,
and meet strict standards
from the FDA.
So how do these vaccines work?
First, a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine
is injected into a muscle
in your upper arm.
Some muscle cells take the mRNA
instructions in the vaccine
and make a harmless piece
of a protein called
a spike protein.
This protein is found
on the outside of the SARS-CoV-2
virus that causes COVID-19.
The muscle cells then destroy
the instructions for how to make
the spike protein.
The mRNA never goes
into the nucleus of your cells
where your DNA is stored.
The newly made spike protein now
sits on the surface
of the muscle cells.
Your immune system senses
the spike protein
as a foreign threat to destroy,
it starts making antibodies
to fight anything
with that spike protein on it.
This will help your body's
immune system recognize
and fight the real virus if it
ever shows up.
It's like recognizing someone
by the hat they wear.
Your body is then
prepared to spot COVID-19
and fight it off before it grows
in your body's cells.
Fast facts to remember
about COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.
They help get your body
ready to fight off the COVID-19
virus before it makes you sick,
they don't use
any live, dead, or weak virus,
they can't give you COVID-19,
they don't affect your DNA.
Want to learn more,
go to cdc.gov to find more
information about mRNA vaccines.
You can also learn more about
how the vaccines were approved
at fda.gov.
[SWOOSH]
[MUSIC PLAYING]
“Holiday gatherings and risk of travel really has less to do with the airplane or car ride, and much more to do with how people from different households behave in the weeks to days before meeting up,” Walensky said. “Importantly, consider gathering with family and friends who are also practicing similar proper prevention measures.”
Walensky also stressed the importance of getting fully vaccinated and boosted. Those who are unvaccinated have a 10 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 and a 20 times greater risk of dying from the virus than those who are vaccinated with a booster, she said.
White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients also reported that the Biden administration has pre-purchased 10 million courses of Pfizer’s antiviral drug, which was approved for emergency use by the FDA on Wednesday, as well as 3 million courses of Merck’s antiviral medication, which is expected to get the FDA’s green light in the coming days.
Some of the monoclonal antibody treatments have been deemed ineffective for treating Omicron, Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said at the briefing. Still, new research out of Scotland aligns with data from South Africa that indicates milder disease from Omicron than other variants.
Fauci echoed Walensky’s recommendation to test ahead of the holidays, adding that indoor family gatherings should be small.
“An extra level of protection would be the testing,” he said.