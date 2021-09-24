Dec. 22, 2021 – The FDA on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization of a new antiviral pills to treat people with symptomatic COVID-19.

Pfizer’s ritonavir, name brand Paxlovid, can now be taken by patients age 12 and up who weigh at least 88 pounds.

The antiviral is only for people who test positive for coronavirus, and who are at high risk for severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death. It is available by prescription only and should be taken as soon as possible after diagnosis and within 5 days of the start of symptoms

Paxlovid is taken as three tablets taken together orally twice a day for 5 days, for a total of 30 tablets.

Possible side effects of include reduced sense of taste, diarrhea, high blood pressure and muscle aches.

The authorization arrives as the U.S. faces a surge in Omicron case numbers, evidence points to waning effectiveness of some monoclonal antibody treatments and as Americans struggle to maintain some sense of tradition and normalcy around the holidays.