Dec. 28, 2021 -- The CDC recommended shorter COVID-19 isolation and quarantine periods on Monday, cutting the time for people without symptoms and close contacts from 10 days to 5 days.

CDC officials said the new guidance follows recent data that shows people infected with the coronavirus are most contagious in the 2 days before and 3 days after symptoms develop.

“Therefore, people who test positive should isolate for 5 days and, if asymptomatic at that time, they may leave isolation if they can continue to mask for 5 days to minimize the risk of infecting others,” the CDC wrote in a statement.

The CDC also updated the guidance for people who are exposed to COVID-19. For those who are unvaccinated or are more than 6 months out from their second Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or more than 2 months out from their Johnson & Johnson vaccine and not boosted, the CDC recommends a 5-day quarantine and “strict mask use” for 5 more days. If the 5-day quarantine period is “not feasible,” the CDC wrote, exposed people should wear a well-fitting mask “at all times” when around others for 10 days after exposure.