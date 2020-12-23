Dec. 29, 2021 -- With new cases of COVID-19 skyrocketing to more than 240,000 a day recently in the U.S., many people are facing the same situation: A family member or friend tests positive or was exposed to someone who did, and the holiday gathering, visit, or return to work is just days or hours away. Now what?

New guidance issued Monday by the CDC shortens the recommended isolation and quarantine period for the general population, coming after the agency shortened the isolation period for health care workers.

WebMD reached out to two infectious disease specialists to get answers to questions that are frequently asked in these situations.

If you have tested positive for COVID, what do you do next?

"If you have tested positive, you are infected. At the moment, you are [either] symptomatically infected or pre-symptomatically infected,'' says Paul A. Offit, MD, director of the Vaccine Education Center and a professor of pediatrics at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. At that point, you need to isolate for 5 days, according to the new CDC guidance. (That period has been shortened from 10 days to 5.)