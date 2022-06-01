Jan. 6, 2022 -- With the arrival of the Omicron variant, these are not easy days for parents, for kids, or for anyone who is trying to figure out what’s best when it comes to the very simple act of attending school.

As we’ve seen, one day your child could be on the school bus heading to school, the next testing positive for COVID-19 and needing to quarantine for days. It’s a dizzying time of stress, anxiety, and confusion that is taking its toll.

“Everyone is so agitated right now,” says Andrea Bonior, PhD, a licensed clinical psychologist in private practice in Washington, DC, and author of Detox Your Thoughts.

There are things we can do to make it easier, she says. First is to take a pause.

“It’s very easy to be reactionary in what we do and for things to escalate,” Bonior says.

Instead, she says, think through your actions and recognize that the uncertainty surrounding us has everyone at a heightened state of alert.