Jan. 7, 2022 -- Women may rest a bit easier thanks to results from a study showing that coronavirus vaccines have almost no impact on a woman’s menstrual cycle.

The issue is significant, as regular menstruation is a sign of health and fertility, and fears of disturbances could make people less likely to get a vaccine as COVID-19 cases continue to surge.

Alison Edelman, MD, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Oregon Health & Science University, led a group studying data on almost 24,000 menstrual cycles reported by nearly 4,000 U.S. women.

The investigators found that COVID-19 vaccination was linked to a less than 1-day change in menstrual cycle length after the first and second vaccine doses, compared with pre-vaccine cycles. Vaccination had no effect on the actual number of days of menstrual bleeding.

The study looked at the menstrual patterns of women aged 18-45 years with normal cycle lengths of 24-38 days for the three consecutive cycles before the first vaccine dose and for three consecutive cycles after the vaccine. The final sample included 2,403 vaccinated and 1,556 unvaccinated people.