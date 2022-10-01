Jan. 10, 2022 -- In early December, Sascha Schweiri noticed rapid at-home COVID tests in her local pharmacy. There were so many, she figured she could just come back to pick up a few later. By the time she did, her son had been deemed a close contact of a positive case at school, but tests were sold out. That night, her husband had symptoms.

“I called all the pharmacies around. and no one had any,” says the mom of three from Easton, MA. “CVS online said one of my local stores had them, so I ran over. Nope, sold out. I called around some more. A CVS in the next town over said they had just been notified a CVS in Rhode Island had some. I had just enough time to drive there as fast as I could, 45 minutes each way, buy the two-box limit, and fly back to pick up my youngest at school.”

Schweiri’s story is far from unusual. Thanks to the Omicron surge, finding a rapid at-home test can feel like striking gold under a four-leaf clover held by a unicorn at the end of the rainbow.