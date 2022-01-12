Jan. 12, 2022 -- The Biden administration announced on Wednesday that 10 million more COVID-19 tests will go to schools each month in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus and keep in-person classes going.

About 5 million free rapid tests and 5 million free PCR tests will go to schools each month.

“These additional tests will help schools safely remain open and implement screening testing and test to stay programs,” according to a statement issued by the White House.

“With the additional ten million tests per month, we will make available to schools more than double the volume of testing that took place in schools across the nation in November 2021,” the statement said.

For the free rapid tests, the CDC will work with states to submit requests for “high-need school districts that can put these tests immediately to use,” according to the announcement. After states submit their requests, the first shipments will be delivered later this month.

For the free PCR tests, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will deliver testing materials, supplies, and lab results through four regional lab hubs. Schools can gain access to the free lab-based testing right away, the announcement said.