Jan. 12, 2022 -- If you're confused about guidance on the Omicron coronavirus variant -- which seems to change almost daily at this point -- you are not alone. The widely reported, record-breaking jump in daily cases seems easy to understand. Beyond that, many unanswered questions remain: Are cloth face masks ever OK? How can rapid antigen tests help, assuming you can find one? What's up with the CDC’s 5-day quarantine recommendations? What is going on with the flu? Jeanne Marrazzo, MD, and Joshua Barocas, MD, addressed these and other pandemic questions during a media briefing this week sponsored by the Infectious Diseases Society of America. These infectious disease experts also shared one thing about the pandemic that gives them hope.

Fast and Furious Flow of Information Contributing to the confusion is the rapid-fire pace of new scientific developments on Omicron and related recommendations. "New evidence is coming on a daily basis," Barocas said. "We are still building the plane as we're flying it." People can handle this deluge of information, including the controversial CDC recommendations shortening quarantine time to 5 days, said Barocas, vice chair of the Infectious Diseases Society’s Public Health Committee.