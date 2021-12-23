Jan. 14, 2022 -- As the Omicron variant has swept across the U.S., now blamed for more than 98% of COVID-19 infections, the demand for testing at labs has skyrocketed -- especially since home antigen tests are scarce.

On the rise, too, are complaints from test takers, who echo this anxious question:

What's taking so long for results?

Promised turnaround times of 24 to 48 hours are stretching to several days, as people wonder if they should isolate or carry on with their regular schedule.

The increased volume is a major reason, of course, but not the only one.

"You'd be surprised by what the time delays are," says Dan Milner, MD, chief medical officer for the American Society for Clinical Pathology, an organization for lab professionals.

The journey of the nasal swab -- from the collection point to the test results arriving by text or email -- is more involved and complicated than most people realize, Milner and other experts say. The many steps along the way, as well as staffing and other issues, including outbreaks of COVID-19 among lab staff, can delay the turnaround time for results.