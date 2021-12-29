Jan. 25, 2022 -- This past fall, when major children’s health organizations declared a national emergency in child and adolescent mental health, health care providers felt validated.

The American Academy of Pediatrics and American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry “came together to put this statement out there because we’ve seen a rising volume of children and adolescents accessing mental health care, the rise and prevalence of eating disorders, substance-use issues, and the need for in-patient hospitalization,” says Anisha Patel-Dunn, DO, a practicing psychiatrist and chief medical officer at LifeStance Health, a provider of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care.

It may seem obvious, but the COVID-19 pandemic has only worsened mental health issues that have affected kids socially and developmentally, she says.

“Just think: Kids who are 18 and college freshmen right now missed their senior year of high school, so they’re technically stuck in their junior year,” she says.

Still, how do parents know whether a problem will work out on its own or whether it’s time to consult with a therapist? Read on as Jen Dowd, a clinical social worker in Marblehead, MA, spells out the signs to look for, depending on your child’s age and stage.