Jan. 28, 2022 -- Long story short, we still have a lot to learn about long COVID-19. But it is a real phenomenon with real long-term health effects for people recovering from coronavirus infections. And diagnosing and managing it can get tricky, as some symptoms of long COVID-19 overlap with those of other conditions -- and what many people have as they recover from any challenging stay in the intensive care unit. Risk factors remain largely unknown as well: What makes one person more likely to have symptoms like fatigue, "brain fog," or headaches vs. someone else? Researchers are just starting to offer some intriguing answers, but the evidence is preliminary at this point, experts said at a media briefing sponsored by the Infectious Diseases Society of America. Unanswered questions include: Does an autoimmune reaction drive long COVID? Does the coronavirus linger in reservoirs within the body and reactivate later? What protection against long COVID do vaccines and treatments offer, if any?

To get a handle on these and other questions, nailing down a standard definition of long COVID would be a good start. "Studies so far have used different definitions of long COVID," Nahid Bhadelia, MD, founding director of the Boston University Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases Policy and Research, said during the briefing. Fatigue is the most common symptom of long COVID in research so far, said Bhadelia, who is also an associate professor of medicine at Boston University. "What's difficult in this situation is it's been 2 years in a global pandemic. We're all fatigued. How do you tease this apart?" she asked. Other common symptoms are a hard time thinking quickly -- also known as “brain fog” -- and the feeling that, despite normal oxygen levels, breathing is difficult, said Kathleen Bell, MD. Headache, joint and muscle pain, and persistent loss of smell and taste are also widely reported, said Bell, a professor and chair of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.