Jan. 31, 2022

A growing number of nations – and one state – are coming up with rules that encourage or require travelers to get a booster vaccine, Forbes reported.

Hawaii Gov. David Ige says visitors who’ve received a third vaccine dose will be able to bypass a five-day quarantine without showing a pre-travel negative test, Forbes reported. Ige said the change will be announced soon.

Currently, Hawaii says people who are fully vaccinated – having two doses of mRNA vaccines or one dose of another vaccine such as Johnson & Johnson – can bypass the quarantine without the pre-travel test.

The European Commission decided last month that travelers who became fully vaccinated more than nine months before traveling to Europe cannot move between EU countries without showing proof of a booster shot. The change goes into effect Feb. 1.

“The EU Digital COVID certificate has become a global standard. By reflecting the latest scientific insights on boosters, the certificate remains an essential tool to combat the different waves of the pandemic,” the Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton said in an EU news release.