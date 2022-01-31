Jan. 31, 2022

As the Omicron variant surges across Texas, students at public high schools are turning to petition drives and walkouts in an effort to get school districts to require more COVID-19 protocols, The Texas Tribune reports.

The students are asking for a return to face mask rules or an expansion of virtual learning. In some cases they want school districts to temporarily shut down during the surge.

“We could be doing more, and we’re choosing not to [in order] to stay open, at any cost, and by any means necessary,” Tiernee Pitts, a protest leader and senior at Cedar Ridge High School in the Round Rock Independent School District, told The Texas Tribune. “It just feels like we’re just being open while everything around us is falling down.”

Since school restarted after the winter holidays there have been 192,145 student COVID-19 cases and 61,142 staff cases, The Tribune said, citing the Texas Education Agency. That appears to be the highest case level since the start of the pandemic.