Feb. 4, 2022

COVID-19 was the leading cause of death in Los Angeles County during the past two years, surpassing coronary heart disease, according to an announcement from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday.

Between March 2020 and December 2021, Los Angeles County recorded 24,947 COVID-19 deaths. During that same time, 21,513 residents died from coronary heart disease, which is historically the leading cause of death across the country. In addition, 3,422 people died from pneumonia and the flu during that time.

Although the latest surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant is subsiding, older and unvaccinated people continue to face high risks of severe illness, hospitalization and death, the health department said.

“Unfortunately, despite the availability of vaccines and the dominance of Omicron, which generally causes less severe disease than prior variants, COVID-19 deaths continue to far outstrip deaths due to other respiratory illness,” the announcement said.

Before the pandemic, coronary heart disease deaths regularly doubled any other cause of death in the county, according to Deadline. In 2017, for instance, coronary heart disease accounted for more than 11,000 deaths, followed by Alzheimer’s disease with 4,100 deaths. Pneumonia and the flu made up about 2,000 deaths.