Feb. 4, 2022

Gay and lesbian adults report higher COVID-19 vaccination rates overall than heterosexual adults, according to a new study from the CDC.

In addition, gay and lesbian adults are more likely to be concerned about COVID-19 and to believe in the safety and effectiveness of vaccines, the study found.

“The potential for low vaccine confidence and coverage among LGBT populations is of concern because these persons historically experience challenges accessing, trusting, and receiving health care services,” the study authors wrote.

At the end of October 2021, about 85% of gay and lesbian adults over age 18 had received at least one vaccine dose, compared with 76% of heterosexual adults. The study was based on data collected from more than 150,000 respondents to the National Immunization Survey Adult COVID Module.

Vaccination coverage was the highest for adult gay and lesbian non-Hispanic white men and women, with 94% among men and 88.5% among women, followed by 82.5% among Hispanic gay men.