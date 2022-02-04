Feb. 4, 2022

Medicare will cover the cost of over-the-counter rapid COVID-19 tests beginning in the “early spring,” according to an announcement from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on Thursday.

People enrolled in either Original Medicare or Medicare Advantage will be able to pick up as many as eight tests per month for free through “eligible pharmacies and other participating entities.” The policy will apply to over-the-counter COVID-19 tests approved or authorized by the FDA.

“This is the first time that Medicare has covered an over-the-counter test at no cost to beneficiaries,” according to the announcement.

The new policy will allow Medicare to pay participating pharmacies and health providers directly rather than require reimbursement.

“There are a number of issues that have made it difficult to cover and pay for over-the-counter COVID-19 tests,” the announcement said. “However, given the importance of expanding access to testing, CMS has identified a pathway that will expand access to free over-the-counter testing for Medicare beneficiaries.”