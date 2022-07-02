Feb. 7, 2022 -- Jamie Cantrell was the picture of health when she contracted COVID-19. The 44-year-old marketing executive from Lewisville, TX, had been an athlete all her life and was training for a half marathon when a headache like no other prompted her to take a test.

Even after a positive COVID-19 test result, Cantrell was able to quarantine in her basement and continue working as normal.

A few weeks after recovery, Cantrell returned to running, which is when she started to feel numbness in her foot. Guessing it might be the wrong pair of running shoes, she bought new ones and kept going. The numbness kept traveling up her leg until eventually, she had “head-to-toe” neuropathy. Cantrell joined the millions of other people with long-haul COVID, which may impact as many as 40% of COVID-19 survivors.

Until recently, little research existed to allow doctors to determine who might develop long-haul COVID. Cases range from those who had experienced severe acute COVID-19 to those like Cantrell, whose initial illness was extremely mild. Now, however, a collaborative study is shedding some light on what factors may contribute to long-haul COVID, also known by the medical term PASC (post-acute sequelae of COVID-19).