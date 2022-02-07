Feb. 7, 2022

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency in the Canadian capital as trucker-led protests over COVID-19 pandemic safety measures spread across the nation.

Between 200 and 250 big trucks have been parked on the streets in downtown Ottawa near parliament for more than a week, blocking interactions and paralyzing the center of the city, The New York Timesreported. The so-called “Freedom Convoys” have spread to Quebec City, Toronto, Edmonton, Vancouver, and other cities.

“We’re in the midst of a serious emergency, the most serious emergency our city has ever faced,” Watson said in a Sunday interview on CTV. “And we need to get moving much more quickly and much more proactively to bring order back to the streets. Someone is going to get killed or seriously injured because of the irresponsible behavior of some of these people.”

The Times said the declaration is symbolic and gives authorities no expanded powers to move the trucks and vehicles off the street.