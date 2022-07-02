Feb. 7, 2022 -- About a quarter of U.S. adults believe the worst of the pandemic has yet to come, according to the latest poll from Yahoo News and YouGov.

About 27% said they think the worst is still coming, which has held steady for several months and was near 40% in September when the Delta variant surged in the U.S. About 33% said they’re unsure about the outlook, while 40% said the worst of the pandemic is “already behind us.”

In addition, 69% said the pandemic is “not over” in the U.S. But 34% said the pandemic is “over as it pertains to my own life” regardless of whether it’s “over for others.”

The survey of more than 1,500 adults, which was conducted Jan. 20-24, found that more people are ready to embrace pre-pandemic normalcy, Yahoo News reported. About 46% of those polled said the country needs to learn to live with the virus, and 43% said we need to do more to control it.