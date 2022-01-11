Feb. 8, 2022 -- It's a story of promise at a time of urgent need.

Scientists are optimistic about new evidence into what is causing long COVID, a panel of research experts brought together by the New York State Department of Health said.

They proposed many theories on what might be driving long COVID. A role for a virus “cryptic reservoir” that could reactivate at any time, “viral remnants” that trigger chronic inflammation, and action by “autoimmune antibodies” that cause ongoing symptoms are possibilities.

In fact, it's likely that research will show long COVID is a condition with more than one cause, the experts said during a recent webinar.

People might experience post-infection problems, including organ damage that takes time to heal after initial COVID-19 illness. Or they may be living with post-immune factors, including ongoing immune system responses triggered by autoantibodies.

Determining the cause or causes of long COVID is essential for treatment. For example, if one person's symptoms persist because of an overactive immune system, "we need to provide immunosuppressant therapies," Akiko Iwasaki, PhD, said. "But we don't want to give that to someone who has a persistent virus reservoir,” meaning remnants of the virus remain in their bodies.