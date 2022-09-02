Feb. 9, 2022 -- People who have had COVID-19 have an increased risk of heart disease 12 months after infection, a danger that is substantial and spans an array of heart and vasculars disorders, a deep dive into federal data suggests.

"I went into this thinking that this is most likely happening in people to start with that have a higher risk of cardiovascular disorders, smokers, people with high BMI, diabetes, but what we found is something different," Ziyad Al-Aly, MD, says. "It's evident in people at high risk, but it was also as clear as the sun, even in people who have no cardiovascular risk whatsoever."

Rates were increased in younger adults, people who’ve never smoked, whites and Black patients, males and females, he says. "So, the risk confirmed by the SARS-CoV-2 virus seems to spare almost no one."

Although heart problems were higher in cases of severe COVID-19, the risks and burdens were also found in patients who were never hospitalized – a group that represents the majority of people with COVID-19, says Al-Aly, who directs the Clinical Epidemiology Center at the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System.