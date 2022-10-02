Feb. 10, 2022 -- New COVID-19 case numbers in the United States have dropped nearly two thirds from just weeks ago, and the drop has set off heated conversations across the United States on when and if mask mandates should stop.

On Monday, governors from four states — Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, and Oregon — said they would end mandatory masking in schools by the end of February or March. Pennsylvania decided to remove its statewide mandate last month.

In Illinois, Gov. J. B. Pritzker is fighting in court to keep his mask mandate for schools in place. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York allowed a statewide mask or proof of vaccination mandate for all indoor public locations to expire on Thursday.

Some doctors say now is the right time and that adults and children have endured the mandates long enough and the nation has to get used to living with COVID-19 instead of fighting it every day.

But the CDC disagrees.