Feb. 14, 2022

Booster shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines lost some effectiveness after four months but still did a good job of keeping people out of the hospital during the Omicron surge, a study shows.

During the time when the Omicron variant dominated, the vaccines provided 87% effectiveness against emergency room visits and 91% effectiveness against hospitalizations two months after the booster, the study showed. Four months after the booster shot, effectiveness dropped to 66% against ER visits and 78% against hospitalizations.

The study published in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report looked at 241,204 emergency department visits and 93,408 hospitalizations in 10 states from August 2021 to Jan. 22, 2022. The CDC said about 10% of the people were boosted and more than half the people hospitalized were over 65.

The study was no surprise because previous research showed vaccine and booster effectiveness wanes over time, but it appears the booster effectiveness against the Delta variant was stronger than against Omicron, the CDC said. The highly transmissible Omicron variant now accounts for almost 100% of COVID cases in the United States.