Feb. 14, 2022 -- Millions of people wear activity monitors like Fitbits or Apple Watches that track their steps, sleep, heart rate, and other metrics. And millions of people have gotten used to wearing face masks to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.

Now, scientists have combined these two to create FaceBit: a device that fits inside a mask and can monitor respiration, heart rate, and even how well the mask fits or when it's time to replace it.

With funding from the National Science Foundation, a group of researchers at Northwestern University designed a smart sensor about the size of a quarter. The device, dubbed FaceBit, attaches with a tiny magnet inside a surgical, cloth, or respirator face mask, such an N95, KN95, or KF94. The device is powered by a rechargeable internal battery that lasts at least 11 days and generates more energy from sunlight, motion, and the heat from breath.

The researchers interviewed health care workers who tried out the FaceBit about its comfort and ease of use, and they tested the accuracy of the device's readings. They published their findings in the Proceedings of the ACM on Interactive, Mobile, Wearable and Ubiquitous Technologies journal series.