Feb. 15, 2022

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has invoked federal emergency powers to quell the trucker-led protests against COVID-19 restrictions that have clogged the capital city of Ottawa and other parts of the country.

Trudeau said he didn’t plan to use the military against the protesters, but he threatened to have the truckers’ vehicles towed, freeze truckers’ personal and corporate bank accounts, and suspend insurance on the trucks, according to The Associated Press.

“These blockades are illegal, and if you are still participating, the time to go home is now,” Trudeau said in an address to the nation. He didn’t specify when the powers would be enforced.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the Canadian government also will use anti-money-laundering laws to go after crowd-funding sites supporting the blockaders.

Some protesters said they weren’t moving.

“We want only one thing: to finish with this lockdown and these restrictions,” protesting Montreal trucker Cadalin Valcea said, according to The Associated Press.