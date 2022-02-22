Feb. 22, 2022

Pediatric emergency room visits dropped overall during the COVID-19 pandemic but went up sharply in certain categories, such as firearms injuries and drug poisonings, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

Among adolescents aged 12-17, ER visits went up for self-harm and eating disorders.

The impact of the pandemic on adults may be partly to blame. "Factors affecting caregivers, including unavailable or unpredictable childcare, illness, financial hardship, and mental health concerns, might increase children and adolescents' vulnerabilities," the CDC report said.

The CDC examined information from the National Syndromic Surveillance Program for March 2020 to around the end of 2020, the whole year of 2021, and the first month of January 2022. That information was compared to 2019 and evaluated by total visits and diagnoses among three different age groups: up to 4 years old, 5–11, and 12–17.

COVID-19 visits went up across all ages, but visits for other respiratory visits went down.