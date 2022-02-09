Feb. 23, 2022 -- Last week, public health officials implored fans at the Super Bowl to mask up in the packed Southern California stadium, handing out high-quality KN95 masks as jersey-donned patrons piled into their seats. Still, as cameras panned the audience, finding someone wearing a mask felt more like a game of Where’s Waldo. Even Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti failed to heed the warnings.

The Super Bowl has marked the beginning of an easing of COVID-19 protections across the nation, and many people seem ready to move on.

“Numbers are coming down, and it is time to adapt,” ​​New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said as she announced the lifting of restrictions in her state.

While Omicron numbers are dropping in many parts of the country, for me, the pandemic isn’t in the rearview mirror just yet. COVID is still making people sick, putting them in the hospital, and taking their lives. It’s still keeping kids who need to be learning in person at home, and it’s still making life for the immunocompromised hard to tolerate.