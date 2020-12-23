Feb. 24, 2022 -- These days, when doctors prescribe a treatment for a patient who's positive for COVID-19, their list of options is longer than ever. That's the good news.

But the abundance of options comes with many questions. Before deciding which of those treatments is best to keep you alive and perhaps even out of the hospital, it's crucial for your doctor to consider many things, says Daniel C. DeSimone, MD, a consultant in infectious diseases and associate professor of medicine at Mayo Clinic.

First, how sick are you?

"Are they inpatient or outpatient?" he asks. "Symptomatic or asymptomatic? And what are their underlying risk factors that could put them at high risk of progression to severe disease?"

Is the drug available in the community, or scarce? And does the latest research suggest it's working well against the latest COVID-19 variant?

"I wish it was easier," DeSimone says of deciding which COVID-19 treatment is best, "but also wish I had the list about 2 years ago."