March 2, 2022 -- In his first State of the Union address on Tuesday evening, President Joe Biden urged Americans to not let their guard down against COVID-19 and pledged to make more tests and treatments available. On Wednesday, his team unveiled plans to get started.

The new National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan, which officials said would require action from Congress – focuses on keeping businesses and schools open, improving access to testing and treatment, and preventing future public health crises.

“By protecting against and treating covid, preparing for any new variants, preventing economic and school shutdowns, and vaccinating the world and saving lives, the president’s COVID-19 Preparedness Plan will enable us to move forward safely to get back to our more normal routines,” said White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients at a Wednesday briefing.

Zients elaborated on the “test to treat” initiative the president mentioned during his State of the Union address on Tuesday, which would expand access to antiviral pills and other COVID-19 treatments.