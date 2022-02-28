March 7, 2022 -- As many people in the country prepare to ditch their masks, mingle more closely, and return to "normal," not everyone can board that train. People who live with diseases or take medications that make their immune systems not work as well to protect them from infections are still at risk from COVID-19.

Connie Taylor, 60, from Nashville, is as tired as the next person of the COVID-cautious routines. "It's getting old," she said recently. Despite that, she has no plans to ditch her mask, unless she is outdoors with no one in sight, and will continue to social distance. Taylor was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer in August and now is getting radiation treatment after having chemotherapy and surgery.

Laura Genoves, a family law legal professional in Bainbridge Island, WA, is also keeping her mask handy and says she will gauge the situation when deciding whether to wear it.

"To be honest, it depends. [But] in an indoor setting with the public, I will be wearing my mask,” she says. She takes immunosuppressants to manage her rheumatoid arthritis.