March 8, 2022

Health experts across the nation spoke out against Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo after he said the state Department of Health will recommend healthy children not be vaccinated against COVID-19.

"The Surgeon General's comments today misrepresent the benefits of the vaccine, which has been proven to prevent serious illness, hospitalizations and long-term symptoms from COVID-19 in children and adolescents, including those who are otherwise healthy,” Lisa Gwynn, MD, president of the Florida chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said in a statement.

"The evidence is clear that when people are vaccinated, they are significantly less likely to get very sick and need hospital care. There is widespread consensus among medical and public health experts about the life-saving benefits of this vaccine."

On Monday, Ladapo said the state Department of Health will recommend healthy children not be vaccinated against COVID-19 because the vaccine’s benefits don’t warrant the risks. Lapado didn’t say exactly when the state would officially take a position against the vaccine for children, CNN reported.