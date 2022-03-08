March 8, 2022

Young people of color are not getting COVID vaccine booster shots at the same rate as young white people, USA Today reported.

That alarms federal health authorities. In an attempt to close the gap, the Biden administration plans to turn to churches and community health centers for help, USA Today said.

“We need to do better and we all recognize that with equity in boosters,’’ said Anthony Fauci, MD, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden. “Equity remains an important part of any of our plans.”

The plan to get more young people of color vaccinated with booster doses is part of the newest White House pandemic strategy that Biden discussed in his state of the union address on March 2.

Only 30.4% of Blacks and 37.7% of Hispanics who are 18-49 years old are fully vaccinated and boosted, compared to 49.5% of whites in that age group, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says. Among people 65 and older, the gaps among demographic groups are much smaller.