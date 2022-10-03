March 10, 2022 -- Apple’s new iOS 15.4 update will allow people who are wearing face masks to unlock their iPhones with Face ID, starting sometime next week.

The new operating system has been in beta testing since January, The Verge reported.

According to screenshots from people who have tested it, users first navigate to their settings and tap “Face ID” and then “Use Face ID with a Mask” to toggle the option on and off.

The new mask-friendly Face ID appeared to work well in the beta testing phase, the news outlet reported, by scanning “unique features around the eye area” to confirm identity. Earlier, Apple tried to address the face mask issue by creating a feature that bypassed Face ID and verified identity using the Apple Watch, but it only worked for phone users who also had the watch.

The update also includes a fifth American voice for its voice assistant Siri -- a gender-neutral voice called Quinn -- that was recorded by a member of the LGBTQ community. As of last year, Siri no longer defaults to a female voice, and users must pick their preference.