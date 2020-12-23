Mar. 17, 2022 -- The Transportation Security Administration has fined travelers $644,389 in 922 incidents involving face mask violations on airplanes, airports, and surface transportation, a report from the General Accounting Office says.

Overall, the TSA investigated 3,815 incidents involving potential face mask violations from February 2, 2021, to March 7, 2022, the report said. When fines weren’t levied, 2,709 warning notices were issued and no action was taken in 180 incidents.

The report said 788 incidents that resulted in fines occurred on board aircraft and resulted in fines averaging $634. Fines were issued in 18 airport checkpoint incidents with fines averaging $3,170, 72 incidents on airport premises with fines averaging $803, and 44 incidents on surface transportation with fines averaging $640.

The report did not say how many of the fines were collected.

TSA’s mask mandate, imposed to help stop the spread of COVID-19, went into effect in February 2021 and was extended several times. It had been scheduled to expire March 7 but was extended to April 18. People can be fined if they don’t wear masks on planes, trains, buses, and ships or in airports, train and bus stations, and ports.