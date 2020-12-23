March 17, 2022 -- After several weeks of declines in new reported cases of COVID-19, the numbers are increasing globally once again, particularly in parts of Asia and Western Europe, the World Health Organization says.

"These increases are occurring despite reductions in testing in some countries, which means the cases we're seeing are just the tip of the iceberg," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, PhD, said at a news briefing Wednesday.

As a result, local outbreaks and surges in COVID-19 cases are likely, "particularly in areas where measures to prevent transmission have been lifted," he said.

And death rates remain high in many nations, particularly those with low levels of vaccination.

"Each country is facing a different situation with different challenges, but the pandemic is not over," Tedros said.

"I repeat, the pandemic is not over."

His statement comes amid a reported 46% increase in COVID-19 cases in the U.K. and a jump in case numbers in China. Around the globe, weekly COVID-19 cases are up 8%, the WHO announced, despite a significant reduction in testing for COVID-19.