March 18, 2022

U.S. communities with limited internet access reported higher COVID-19 death rates during the first year of the pandemic, according to a recent study published in JAMA Network Open.

Between 2.4 and six deaths per 100,000 people could have been prevented, the researchers estimated, depending on whether they were in rural, suburban or urban areas.

“More awareness is needed about the essential asset of technological access to reliable information, remote work, schooling opportunities, resource purchasing and/or social community,” the study authors wrote.

“Populations with limited internet access remain understudied and are often excluded in pandemic research,” they added.

The finding points to the inequitable internet access across the U.S., according to Vox, with gaps often associated with older adults, lower income and education, minorities and rural areas. Many of the country’s most marginalized communities have the fewest, most expensive and lowest-quality choices for internet service providers, which could reduce access to information and health care services such as telemedicine.