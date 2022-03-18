March 18, 2022

A group of commercial airline pilots filed a lawsuit against the CDC in an attempt to strike down the federal transportation mask mandate, according to FOX Business.

The 10 pilots, who work for American Airlines, JetBlue Airways and Southwest Airlines, said the CDC’s mask mandate is an “illegal and unconstitutional exercise of executive authority.”

The pilots argued that the CDC issued its public transportation mask order in February 2021 “without providing public notice or soliciting comment” and are asking the court to end the mandate.

Following the CDC order, the Transportation Security Administration issued a mask mandate in February 2021, which was set to expire in May 2021. The TSA has extended the mandate several times as the pandemic has continued, and last week, it extended the policy again until April 18.

Until then, the “CDC will work with government agencies to help inform a revised policy framework for when, and under what circumstances, masks should be required in the public transportation corridor,” the TSA said in a statement. “This revised framework will be based on the COVID-19 community levels, risk of new variants, national data, and the latest science.”