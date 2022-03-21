March 21, 2022

The anti-parasitic drug ivermectin does not reduce hospitalizations of people infected with COVID-19, according to a large study conducted in Canada.

Researchers at McMaster University in Ontario studied around 1,358 COVID patients who were at risk for severe disease because they had diabetes or other conditions, The Wall Street Journal reported. Half the patients were given a course of ivermectin pills for three days and the other half a placebo. Researchers then tracked the patients to see if any of them had been hospitalized.

“There was no indication that ivermectin is clinically useful,” Edward Mills, one of the study’s lead researchers and a professor of health sciences at McMaster University, told The Wall Street Journal.

The FDA has not approved any form of ivermectin to treat COVID-19. Several previous studies found ivermectin is ineffective against COVID, and last month a study published in JAMA Internal Medicine said it does not help treat mild to moderate COVID-19.