March 22, 2022 -- The number of Americans who died from alcohol-related causes increased dramatically during the first year of the pandemic, according to a new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Alcohol-related deaths rose above 99,000 in 2020 -- a 25% increase from the nearly 79,000 deaths documented in 2019. That compares with an average annual increase of 3.6% between 1999 and 2019. Deaths began increasing in recent years, but only by 5% between 2018 and 2019.

Researchers have pointed to several factors, including an increase in drinking to cope with stress, higher rates of binge drinking, more emergency room visits for alcohol withdrawal, and delays in treatment.

“The assumption is that there were lots of people who were in recovery and had reduced access to support that spring and relapsed,” Aaron White, PhD, one of the study authors and a senior scientific adviser at the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, told The New York Times.