March 22, 2022 -- The human body needs a lot of oxygen: about a cup a minute, just to stay alive.

If we can’t get the amount we need because of injury or disease, like COVID-19, our bodies quickly start to suffer from oxygen deprivation. After just a few minutes, abnormally low oxygen levels in the blood can damage the brain and other organs, and even cause death.

Doctors have machines such as ventilators that can help people struggling to breathe get enough oxygen, but these have drawbacks and risks.

Now, researchers at Boston Children’s Hospital have developed a device that can inject oxygen directly into the bloodstream through an IV. They haven’t tested it in people yet, but a new study describes testing it out in rats. If the researchers eventually get it to work for people, the approach could prevent severe oxygen loss and lung injuries from ventilators, they say.

Though the technology is far from ready for testing in people, the test run with the rats “is a nice proof of concept,” says John Kheir, MD, a doctor in the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit at Boston Children's Hospital who is leading the work on the new device.