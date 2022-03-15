March 23, 2022 -- The federal government this week will begin cutting back on the anti-COVID-19 antibody treatments it ships to states, and doctors will no longer get paid for providing COVID-19 care for the uninsured, as the nation runs out of money to buy crucial tests, treatments, and vaccines needed to keep the pandemic in check.

The White House had already warned that without $22.5 billion more in emergency funding right away, its COVID-19 fight would be severely hampered. But Congress has been unable to agree on whether or how to come up with the money to pay for the waning supplies of COVID-19 tests, therapies, and vaccines.

The lack of action has the Biden administration and public health officials throwing up their hands in frustration and concerned that the U.S. will not be prepared for the more-than-likely next wave of infections. And it means that Americans -- who have come to rely on free or mostly free tests, drugs, and vaccines -- may soon be having to pay hundreds if not thousands of dollars out of pocket to fight the virus.